Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Position Increased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.31. The firm has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 20,964 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.20, for a total value of $6,649,780.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,649,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

