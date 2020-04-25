Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 952,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Mastercard worth $229,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after buying an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total transaction of $12,231,711.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,423,646,366.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,824,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,173,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.31. The firm has a market cap of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

