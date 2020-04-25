Matchpool One Day Trading Volume Hits $302.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Matchpool has a market cap of $123,657.09 and $302.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.02563524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00214660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.