Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MATW. BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Matthews International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.11. 70,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other Matthews International news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia bought 2,500 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $14,474,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

