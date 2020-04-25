Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Issues Earnings Results

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MLP traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,111. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Maui Land & Pineapple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.