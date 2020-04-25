Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 60,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,307,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Maverix Metals by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

