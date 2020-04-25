Max Property Group (MPG) One Day Volume Tops $50.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a total market capitalization of $381,302.12 and $50.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

Storeum (STO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002832 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004695 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.