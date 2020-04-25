Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,240,504,000 after buying an additional 288,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345,151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $661,036,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,319,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.77 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Tigress Financial upgraded Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.68.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

