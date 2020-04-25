MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 0.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after purchasing an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after purchasing an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.61. 1,775,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,282. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

