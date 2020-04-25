MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,528 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.35.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $289.59. 8,805,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,723,987. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The firm has a market cap of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

