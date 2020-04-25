MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 9,313 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.76.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $100.18. 2,792,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,995. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

