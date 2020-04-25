Means Investment CO. Inc. Boosts Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in United Technologies by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 560,224 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in United Technologies by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in United Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in United Technologies by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

UTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.29. 9,239,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.06.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.