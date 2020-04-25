Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys New Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Docusign by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Docusign by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Docusign by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Docusign by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,507 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares in the company, valued at $40,826,252.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock worth $61,225,487 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Docusign stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $105.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,932,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $76.83. Docusign Inc has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $105.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

