Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 95 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,203,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,573,546,000 after buying an additional 877,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,879,000 after buying an additional 628,367 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,490,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,721,000 after purchasing an additional 248,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $83,378,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.22.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $339.31. 560,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,663. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.93 and its 200 day moving average is $348.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $951,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,332,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

