Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Stock Price Up 11.9%

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCL) traded up 11.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97, 47,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 84,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50.

About Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company also provides licensing and seminar services. In addition, it engages in retail operations of cannabis products. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

