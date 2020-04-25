Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MCUJF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. Medicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter. Medicure had a negative net margin of 121.21% and a negative return on equity of 28.43%.

Medicure Inc, a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, clinical development, and commercialization of human therapeutics in Canada, the United States, and Barbados. The company primarily markets and sells AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction, as well as AGGRASTAT high-dose bolus regimen for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with non ST elevated acute coronary syndrome.

