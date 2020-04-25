Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MED. DA Davidson raised their price target on Medifast from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NYSE MED traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.12. The company had a trading volume of 170,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,450. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $792.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $170.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,982,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

