Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

MDWD stock remained flat at $$1.90 on Wednesday. 21,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,191. Mediwound has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 98.23% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Mediwound will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mediwound by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mediwound by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mediwound by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Mediwound in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

