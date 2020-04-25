Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Up 7%

Melco International Development Ltd (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)’s share price shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77, 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 771% from the average session volume of 1,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

About Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF)

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Cyprus. It operates through two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

