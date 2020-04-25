Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $630.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MELI. Citigroup downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $735.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $548.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $689.50.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $15.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $571.27. The company had a trading volume of 713,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,990. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.37 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $756.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $528.49 and its 200 day moving average is $583.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.97 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 62.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 249.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,167,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 175.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.