Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $630.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Mercadolibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $735.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.50.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $15.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $571.27. 713,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,990. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $756.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Mercadolibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercadolibre will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mercadolibre by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,623,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,351,000 after purchasing an additional 864,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,227,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,026,000 after acquiring an additional 227,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 572,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,313,000 after acquiring an additional 112,455 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,145,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 7,809.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,018,000 after acquiring an additional 436,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.