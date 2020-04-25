Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires New Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,117,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,268,000 after buying an additional 225,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,414,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,223,000 after buying an additional 633,249 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.50.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.80. 1,778,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.96 and its 200-day moving average is $295.06. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

