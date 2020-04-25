Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 30,467 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,467 shares during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial comprises 0.9% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.12% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 19,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 392,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 719.2% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 72,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 63,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.43. 263,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $872.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.07. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $26.09.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

