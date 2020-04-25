Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.7% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.06. 345,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,414. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average is $153.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

