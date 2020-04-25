Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 1.2% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,028,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day moving average is $80.46.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

