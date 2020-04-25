Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.3% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,214,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,573,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,966,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $123.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,111,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,693. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $195.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.15.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

