Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,541 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.4% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock worth $7,129,502. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,124,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,875. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

