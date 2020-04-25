Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,705,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,429,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,302,000 after purchasing an additional 203,498 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $526,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,043,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after acquiring an additional 563,597 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.82. 5,052,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,759,974. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Vertical Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

