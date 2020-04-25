Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.5% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.44. The company had a trading volume of 5,780,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $98.85 and a one year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $372.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average is $118.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

