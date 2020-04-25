Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1,050.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,073,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,854. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.63. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

