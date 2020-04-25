Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

NVS traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,333. The firm has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

