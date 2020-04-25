Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Up 6.2% on Strong Earnings

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) shares shot up 6.2% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $43.00 and last traded at $40.21, 792,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 661,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $571,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $900,749. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 446.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

