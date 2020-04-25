Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Methode Electronics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 132,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,312. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.38 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.74%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.86%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $26,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

