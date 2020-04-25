Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €9.80 by Kepler Capital Markets

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €9.80 ($11.40) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on B4B3. HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Metro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.00 ($12.79).

B4B3 traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Thursday, reaching €8.22 ($9.56). 1,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.90 and its 200-day moving average is €11.88. The company has a market cap of $24.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86. Metro has a twelve month low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a twelve month high of €14.50 ($16.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

