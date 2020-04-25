Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $24.00. 112,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,807. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.78. Metropolitan Bank has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.34 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harvey Gutman purchased 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 861 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $42,395.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $53,410 and have sold 4,252 shares worth $211,584. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.