MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,287,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 119,875 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment comprises about 1.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of MGIC Investment worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTG traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,857,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,221,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

