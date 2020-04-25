Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.07

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.07 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 3891653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Michael Kors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michael Kors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.