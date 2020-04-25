Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1,747.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,053 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $199,845.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

MU traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $44.16. 16,579,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,608,740. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

