Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

MBCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middlefield Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MBCN stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Toth purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 364,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 181,086 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 103,174 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 188,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 92,692 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 162,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 81,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.