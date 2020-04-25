Mizuho Increases Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $155.00

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.25.

NYSE LLY traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.93. 4,414,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,701. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

