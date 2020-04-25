Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MOGO) traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.91, 64,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 103% from the average session volume of 31,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Mogo Finance Technology from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mogo Finance Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.82 million. Mogo Finance Technology had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 791.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mogo Finance Technology Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mogo Finance Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers solutions that help consumers to manage and control their finances. It offers free credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, an identity fraud protection solution; MogoCard, a Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage solution; MogoCrypto account; and MogoMoney that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, as well as access to consumer credit products.

