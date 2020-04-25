Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Templates Inc. is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation immunotoxins called Engineered Toxin Bodies for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. Molecular Templates Inc., formerly known as Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc., is headquartered in Austin, United States. “

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTEM. Barclays started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Molecular Templates from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ:MTEM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.00. 256,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,980. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.63.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 311.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 71,816 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth $1,696,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molecular Templates (MTEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.