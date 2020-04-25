Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.73.

MOMO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 1,992,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,657. Momo has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $31.58.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Momo will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Momo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Momo by 791.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Momo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.