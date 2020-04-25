Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $51.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,263,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,483. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

