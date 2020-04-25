Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Monster Beverage also reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.80. 2,519,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,968,630. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.52. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.