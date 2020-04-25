Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MOG.A. Cowen assumed coverage on Moog in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Moog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of Moog stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. 286,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. Moog has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Moog had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $765.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moog will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

