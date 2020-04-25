Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 296.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 133.3% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $16.23 million and $10.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00590845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006425 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,692,419,679 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

