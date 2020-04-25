Morgan Stanley Boosts IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $111.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,985,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,279. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.52 and its 200 day moving average is $132.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 57.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IBM will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IBM news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IBM by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IBM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in IBM by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 6,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in IBM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 15,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IBM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

