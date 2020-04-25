Morgan Stanley Cuts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $8.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ANF. Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE ANF traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 1,627,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,632,283. The company has a market capitalization of $563.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $41,230,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,210,790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,181,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,718,000 after acquiring an additional 299,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth $17,569,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 598.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 982,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 842,052 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

