Morgan Stanley Cuts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $9.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.53.

NYSE AEO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 18,502,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,700,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $24.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after purchasing an additional 665,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

